Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

