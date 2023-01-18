Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

USA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$172.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.66.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$23.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.02 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

