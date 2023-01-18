Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tattooed Chef in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Tattooed Chef’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.47. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 496.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $76,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $79,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

