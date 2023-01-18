KeyCorp Comments on Ecovyst Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

