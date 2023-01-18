Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.02.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 195,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.