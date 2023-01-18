FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axonics, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axonics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now expects that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.34 on Monday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

