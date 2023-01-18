Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASM International NV’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.61. The consensus estimate for ASM International’s current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.77 EPS.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.62%.
ASM International Price Performance
Shares of ASMIY opened at $324.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $411.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.30.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
