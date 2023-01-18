Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.