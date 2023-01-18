Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of 1COV opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($63.04).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.