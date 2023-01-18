Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.44 ($64.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.97. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1 year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

