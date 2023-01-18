MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €227.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €227.00 ($246.74) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €227.50 ($247.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a PE ratio of 50.25. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($240.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

