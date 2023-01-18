Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.43) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.83) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €19.95 ($21.68) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.96. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

