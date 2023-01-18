Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($173.91) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($136.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

EPA SU opened at €148.16 ($161.04) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($82.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €129.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

