Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ETR:G1A opened at €41.08 ($44.65) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($52.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.22 and a 200 day moving average of €36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

