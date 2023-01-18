Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.18) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) price objective on Prudential in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.23) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,320 ($16.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 988.02. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,336 ($16.30). The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,473.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

