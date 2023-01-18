JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.55 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €1.55 ($1.68) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.58) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.92) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Up 0.8 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.56 ($1.69) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.48) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.35.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.