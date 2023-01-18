Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Stock

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$742.35 million and a P/E ratio of -108.33.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

