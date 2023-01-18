Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €40.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.48) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of DWS stock opened at €33.22 ($36.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($42.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.93.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

