Totally (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Totally Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:TLY opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,350.00.

Get Totally alerts:

About Totally

(Get Rating)

See Also

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.