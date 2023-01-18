Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($48.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a one year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.05.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.