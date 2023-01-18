Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($36.20) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

AXA Stock Performance

EPA CS opened at €28.06 ($30.50) on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($30.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.68.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

