Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($62.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ETR BAS opened at €52.84 ($57.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($75.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

