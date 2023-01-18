Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €33.00 by Oddo Bhf

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday.

ETR 1COV opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.61 and its 200-day moving average is €34.05. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a one year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

