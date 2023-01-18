Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €41.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.05.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

