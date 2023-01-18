Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($288.04) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hypoport in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €126.50 ($137.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a 52-week high of €516.00 ($560.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.68.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Featured Stories
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.