Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($288.04) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hypoport in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Hypoport Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €126.50 ($137.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a 52-week high of €516.00 ($560.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.68.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

