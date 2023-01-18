Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.30 ($11.20) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

ETR:KCO opened at €9.99 ($10.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.68. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €6.43 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($14.67).

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

