Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

