Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVCGF opened at $7.25 on Monday. Iveco Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

