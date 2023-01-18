Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.25 on Monday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

