CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGG Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of CGGYY opened at $0.82 on Monday. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

