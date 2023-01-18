BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.74) to €1.70 ($1.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. BPER Banca has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.14.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.