Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATLKY. HSBC lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

