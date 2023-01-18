Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$190.30.

Cargojet stock opened at C$120.48 on Monday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.42.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

