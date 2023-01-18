Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$6.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.94. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$70.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1652758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

