Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$5.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

