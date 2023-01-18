Raymond James Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.41.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$6.03 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

Insider Activity

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

