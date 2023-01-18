Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.21.

CJR.B opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

