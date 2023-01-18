Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Earns Sell Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$68.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

