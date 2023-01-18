Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.05. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$9.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$26,715,879.60.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

