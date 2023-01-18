Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.71.

CCA opened at C$68.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

