Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$83.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$68.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.91. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,554.24. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

