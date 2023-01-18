Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$2.30 at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CET. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 3.8 %

CET stock opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.39 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Insider Transactions at Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$107.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 46,000 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

