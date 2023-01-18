Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.50 target price by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.73.

ARE opened at C$10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$645.51 million and a P/E ratio of 30.23. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.47.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

