KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $79.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $116,638,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 181.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after buying an additional 702,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

