FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

HALO stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,038.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 144,735 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

