Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humanigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humanigen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Shares of HGEN opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Humanigen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

