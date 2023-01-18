Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

