FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $12.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPX. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $125,238,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.