Research Analysts Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($5.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.69). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($5.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,467. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 23.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

