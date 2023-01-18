Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Invitae in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Invitae stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invitae by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

